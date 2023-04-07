Palm Beach Lakes HS student caught with loaded gun on campus

A student from Palm Beach Lakes High School was arrested Thursday and faces expulsion after school officials said a tip from another student revealed they had a loaded gun on campus.

"I'm kind of surprised that the kids are still bringing guns to schools after everything that's happened in the past," Jennifer Kelly, who lives near the school, said.

Kelly said the area is usually full of children and said the news of a student with a weapon is chilling to hear.

"All sorts of things can happen when shootings are involved, you know?" she said. "People hurt, people dead, not just people in the school but surrounding people because sometimes people run into help, sometimes people run out."

According to Palm Beach Lakes High School Principal David Alfonso, school district police confiscated a loaded gun. The weapon wasn't being used in a threatening manner, but the school follows the district's zero-tolerance policy.

In a letter to parents, Alfonso said in part:

"Parents, every day on morning announcements I review our four rules. Rule number four is protect this house. We all play a role in school safety. Thank you to our staff and students for protecting our house and reporting suspicious activity."

"School should be a safe environment, where if something is happening people will speak up about it and help," Macie Hussman, who lives near the school, said.

Right now, there is no information on the student who was arrested, but it has left neighbors wondering why the student had it in the first place.

"I feel very worried for these kids' mental health," Hussman said. "They could think about, you know, things like this, bringing a gun, which could potentially hurt people, but essentially they're hurting in their mind as well."

Alfonso urges students to report anything suspicious to a teacher or staff member or use the Fortify Florida app.

Scripps Only Content 2023