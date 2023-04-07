Pedestrian killed, another injured after stepping into road to avoid sprinklers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 60-year-old woman was killed and a 65-year-old man was injured Monday when they were hit by a car after stepping into a street to avoid getting sprayed by sprinklers, West Palm Beach police said.

The incident occurred in the 2700 block of Village Boulevard just after 6 a.m.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a 67-year-old driver was heading south in a 2021 Kia Sportage.

The two pedestrians, Carmen Louis, 60, and Michael Bullen, 65, stepped off the sidewalk and into the path of the Kia.

Police said Louis died at the scene and Bullen, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to the trauma center at St. Mary's Medical Center.

Village Boulevard was shut down to southbound traffic through the morning while the West Palm Beach Police Department investigated the crash.

Jachles said no charges are pending and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

