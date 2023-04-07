Pope Francis to miss Way of the Cross event in cold Rome

Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism,...
Pope Francis leaves St. Peter's Basilica after celebrating the Chrism Mass where the chrism, the oil of the catechumens and the oil of the sick are consecrated, and all the priests renew the promises made on the day of their ordination, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Vatican says Pope Francis, who was recently hospitalized for bronchitis, won’t preside over Good Friday’s Way of the Cross event due to extremely cold weather in Rome.

It said that instead of presiding over the torch-led procession at the Colosseum, Francis will watch from the hotel where he lives in the Vatican.

He will still attend the Passion celebration at St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida deputy, trapper remove 8-foot alligator from resident’s pool
Florida Atlantic University ‘Cowbell King’ hits social stardom
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky...
Walt Disney World to begin selling annual passes again
2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex
Office Depot has sold its global headquarters building in Boca Raton.
Office Depot sells Boca Raton headquarters for about $104 million

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver...
China sanctions Reagan library, others over Tsai’s US trip
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
FILE - This Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, shows Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric...
GM Cruise recalls 300 robotaxis after crash involving bus