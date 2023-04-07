Port St. Lucie Police Chief John Bolduc announces retirement

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After nearly three decades with the Port St. Lucie Police Department, Chief John Bolduc announced Friday he's retiring later this month.

In a letter thanking the police department, city officials and staff, residents, and his family and friends, Bolduc said his last day will be April 30.

Bolduc, who joined the Port St. Lucie Police Department in 1994, has been chief of police since 2012.

"The Port St. Lucie Police Department is a direct reflection of our community; a growing, thriving, and evolving organization of people who envision a bright future and willingness to tackle whatever challenges come our way," Bolduc wrote. "Throughout my career I have never known this department to be anything other than committed to excellence, community service and community policing. This has been and will continue to be the hallmark of this community’s legacy of safety and prosperity."

The police department has not released any additional information about a successor to Bolduc.

