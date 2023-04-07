Teenager, 12-year-old arrested in Florida teens' triple homicide

Two juveniles have been arrested and a third is being sought in connection with the recent shooting deaths of three area teenagers in a Central Florida community, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said Friday.

Investigators believe that the victims were involved with burglaries and robberies, and both the victims and the suspects were allegedly affiliated with criminal gangs, Woods said.

Robert Le'Andrew Robinson, 17, and Christopher De'l Atkins, 12, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, Marion County Sheriff's Office said. The third suspect, Tahj Brewton, 16, is still at large.

"Basically, in simple terms there is no honor among thieves," Woods said at a press conference. "And at some point, these three individuals turned on our three victims and murdered them."

Woods said the suspects left behind a trail of evidence.

"Not only are the victims juveniles, but the murderers are juveniles as well," Woods said.

The Marion County State Attorney's office is reviewing whether the suspects will be tried as adults, Woods said. The office was closed on Friday.

On March 30, 16-year-old Layla Silvernail was found on the side of a road in the Forest Lakes Park area. She later died in a hospital from her critical injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The next morning, shortly before 8 a.m., deputies responded to a second report of a person on the side of a road and found a 17-year-old male who had been fatally shot, authorities said.

The third victim's body was discovered on Saturday, Woods said.

The second and third victims have not been named.

Investigators believe the trio had been in a 2015 Chevy Cruze belonging to Silvernail. The car was found partially submerged in a lake, with one of the victims inside, Woods told CNN. At the press conference, Woods said that the victim, a female, was found in the trunk.

