Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Music stars including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt are eliminating Anheuser-Busch products from their tours and venues after the company revealed a partnership with popular transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Bud Light announced their partnership with Mulvaney during the brand’s March Madness contest. The company sent Mulvaney cans with her face on them to celebrate her 365 days of womanhood as part of the company’s $15,000 #EasyCarryContest on social media.

Kid Rock responded on Twitter to Bud Light’s partnership with Mulvaney, posting a video of him shooting cases of Bud Light.

Rock’s online response spread quickly and prompted similar reactions from other celebrities.

John Rich announced that his bar in Nashville, Redneck Riviera, will replace Bud Light and asked his fans on Twitter what beer he should replace it with.

Shortly after, Travis Tritt announced all Anheuser-Busch products would be removed from his tour and said many other artists are following suit.

“Other artists who are deleting Anheuser-Busch products from their hospitality rider might not say so in public for fear of being ridiculed and cancelled,” he said in a Tweet. “I have no such fear.”

