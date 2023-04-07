West Palm Beach launches $500K grant program for small businesses
A new grant program in West Palm Beach is working to help minority and women-owned businesses.
The city said grant opportunities will be offered in four areas critical to small business success: marketing, inventory/equipment, property improvement and new business development.
Grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.
Businesses may apply for funding in one area only and each grant requires specific information and documentation.
Funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to applicants' eligibility as a city-certified small business and Minority/Woman Business Enterprise programs.
In addition to SBE and/or M/WBE certification, a business must meet the following qualifications at a minimum to be eligible:
- Located in the city limits of West Palm Beach
- Be a for-profit organization registered to do business with the state of Florida Division of Corporations
- Free of any city lien encumbrances and code violations
- Current on property taxes if the business owner is the property owner
"A vibrant city depends on a vibrant business community," Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement. "This program shows how much we believe in the American Dream and the ability of small businesses to grow and prosper with a little bit of help. Small businesses give so much to our city, we are giving them a hand up to get them through tough times."
Click here to learn more and how to apply.
