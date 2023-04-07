West Palm Beach launches $500K grant program for small businesses

A new grant program in West Palm Beach is working to help minority and women-owned businesses.

The city said grant opportunities will be offered in four areas critical to small business success: marketing, inventory/equipment, property improvement and new business development.

Grants range from $20,000 to $50,000.

Businesses may apply for funding in one area only and each grant requires specific information and documentation.

Funding will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to applicants' eligibility as a city-certified small business and Minority/Woman Business Enterprise programs.

In addition to SBE and/or M/WBE certification, a business must meet the following qualifications at a minimum to be eligible:

Located in the city limits of West Palm Beach

Be a for-profit organization registered to do business with the state of Florida Division of Corporations

Free of any city lien encumbrances and code violations

Current on property taxes if the business owner is the property owner

"A vibrant city depends on a vibrant business community," Mayor Keith A. James said in a statement. "This program shows how much we believe in the American Dream and the ability of small businesses to grow and prosper with a little bit of help. Small businesses give so much to our city, we are giving them a hand up to get them through tough times."

Click here to learn more and how to apply.

Scripps Only Content 2023