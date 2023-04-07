Wild Pants Party to raise money for The Arc

The Arc of Palm Beach County will be hosting Wild Pants at Loggerhead Marinelife Center on April 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The fundraiser helps them with their mission work.

"The Ark serves children and adults with developmental disabilities. We do that in a variety of ways, from school to career development, residential, and anything that a person needs to thrive in their life," said Kimberly McCarten, president and CEO of The Arc of Palm Beach County.

"What we're doing is we get community leaders, our clients, our friends, our families to really join in. It's a friend-raising event and the tickets started $75. Loggerhead Marinelife Center is an amazing venue," McCarten said.

The Arc said the event is more than a gala and more than a golf tournament.

Motivated teams and individuals have been raising money for months, and will let their personalities shine through in their custom-designed trousers. The fundraising efforts culminate in a runway walk-off battle for the championship belt.

General admission is $75, VIP champagne is $125, and the VIP stage is $850.

