$13,000 rewarded offered on who shot at PBSO deputy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Crimestoppers of Palm Beach County is offering a $13,000 reward for any information regarding at least one shot fired at a sheriff's office deputy Friday.

At 9:20 p.m., a PBSO deputy was shot at by an unknown suspect while patrolling the 1400 block of Joe Louis Boulevard in Pahokee. Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the deputy was not injured but the marked patrol vehicle was damaged.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading their new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something"feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

