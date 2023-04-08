Boynton Beach pedestrian, 69, dies from injuries he sustained 12 days earlier

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A 69-year-old Boynton Beach man died Friday from injuries when a vehicle hit the pedestrian late last month west of Boynton Beach.

Gary Santino died just before 2:45 a.m. at Delray Medical Center, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

At 4:43 p.m. March 27, he sustained critical injuries when a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup hit him as it traveled northbound in a shopping plaza on the 9700 block of South Military Trail, near Old Boynton Road.

Santino crossed the roadway in the parking, PBSO said in an incident report.

