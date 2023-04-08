Dog abandoned in Fort Pierce rescued, nursed back to health

Fort Pierce Animal Control and a local family are going above and beyond to help a dog that was hit by a car and left on the side of the road for days in Fort Pierce.

The pup, named Dunkin' is now getting help despite nearly being euthanized because shelters are strapped for space and funds.

Dunkin' comes with a bit of a backstory as many rescue pets do.

Last month, Jennifer Wilson said she came across a social media post and a picture that she and dozens of people just couldn't scroll past.

The picture showed the dog, named Dunkin' because he was found near a Dunkin' store, on the side of the road with injured ribs and a broken arm.

Someone had left him donuts, but he was too hurt and weak to eat them.

"I knew I had to help him, but how?" Wilson said. "It was raining, freezing outside. I immediately sat up and said, 'I've got to do something.' So, I got up and called 911."

That 911 call got police on the move, picking up Dunkin', who they're confident was hit by a car, and took him to the city's shelter.

"He was not really responsive, his gums were really white, and he need to go to the vet immediately," Fort Pierce Animal Care and Control Officer Kim Olson said.

But with a packed shelter and limited funds for major surgeries, animal control said their options were grim.

"I, unfortunately, had originally said that he had to be euthanized due to the extent of his injuries," Peggy Arraiz with Fort Pierce Director of Community Response said.

But that's when Wilson got involved once again, making her own calls, which directed her to Med Vet in Jupiter.

"They over there said we can save it," Wilson said.

Olson got Dunkin' to that veterinarian for an unlikely outcome — all part of a team effort to save the injured dog.

All of the attention on social media led to more than 100 donations on a GoFundMe to cover the surgery cost.

But city officials said there are more dogs that are equally deserving of help and a fresh start.

"At this point, I don't think I'd be able to give him up," Wilson said.

They hope Dunkin's story might encourage others to foster, donate or adopt from a local shelter to help their limited funds stretch a little further for the next dog needing life-saving care.

Dunkin' had to have another unexpected surgery Friday, adding thousands of dollars more to the fundraising goal.

Click here if you would like to donate to help Dunkin'.

