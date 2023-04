West Palm Beach police responded to reports of shots fired near a Walmart on 45th Street arond 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV on an inquiry that the initial information is that no one was shot.

Scene at Walmart on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

Entrances to Walmart are blocked by police.

WPTV has a crew on the scene.

This is breaking story that will be updated.

