Shots fired during confrontation with police at Walmart on 45th Street

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Shots were fired in the parking lot of the Walmart on 45th Street during a confrontation with West Palm Beach police officers Saturday afternoon, the agency's spokesman said.

Scene at Walmart on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.
One man is in custody and another is at large, Mike Jachles told WPTV's Danielle Seat.

No one was struck or injured, he said.

Entrances to Walmart were blocked by police.

At 2:09 p.m., a shopper informed two officers on detail that it looked like a robbery was happening.

Two men with face coverings fled, Jachles said.

One of the men drew a handgun on the officer but later dropped it. Police recovered the gun and a suspect was detained.

The other man is still at large, Jachles said.

Shots were fired but whether it was an officer or the suspect has not been released.

More than a dozen crime scene markers were visible in the parking lot.

“Any time you have a handgun and you confront an officer you can expect to be confronted back," Jachles said. "The officer will give commands and it’s best to comply with the commands otherwise you could get killed.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the other man involved.

West Palm Beach posted on Twitter some informations and images from the scene.

