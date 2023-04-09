1 dead, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pahokee

One person died and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday in Pahokee, Palm Beach County Fire rescue said.

At 6:54 a.m., crews responded to reports of a car crash at the 34000 block of Connors Highway, east of Lake Okeechobee.

Units reported two vehicles with heavy damage and one on its roof.

Paramedics pronounced one person dead on scene, and two others were taken to a local hospital.

