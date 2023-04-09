Boynton Beach man, 20, arrested after shots fired at Walmart on 45th Street

A 20-year-old Boynton Beach man was arrested after shots were in the parking lot of the Walmart on 45th Street during a confrontation with West Palm Beach police officers Saturday afternoon, the agency's spokesman said.

Scene at Walmart on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.

On Sunday, the suspect was identified.

Jaquavius Dequan Robinson, of Boynton Beach, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 11:37 p.m. Saturday. Police have not determined whether another man with him who ran back into the star will be arrested, spokesman Mike Jachles told WPTV's Danielle Seat.

Robinson, who turned 20 Saturday, faces four felonies: two charges of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a weapon and resisting officer with violence.

There also were several warrants out for his arrest. That includes an arrest Saturday on an offense in July 21, 2021, of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification.

During a Sunday first appearance, Robinson's total bond for Saturday's incident was set at $17,000 and his next appearance is 10:30 a.m. May 8 at Gun Club.

No one was struck by gunfire or injured during the incident.

At 2:09 p.m., a shopper informed two officers on detail that it looked like a robbery was happening at the Walmart, west of Interstate 95.

Two men with face coverings fled into the parking lot, Jachles said.

One of the men, later identified as Robinson, drew a handgun on an officer and his weapon malfunctioned. He dropped it and as he attempted to fire it, the weapon malfunctioned again as police returned fire. The officers recovered the semi-automatic handgun with a high capacity magazine, and Robinson was detained.

2:09 pm: Quick action by officers at WalMart: one male in custody, one at-large/one handgun & magazine recovered after police alerted to a possible robbery and chased the pair out of the store. Shots fired in the parking lot/no injuries. Investigation continues. @CrimeStoppersPB pic.twitter.com/LOH6NvhmFl — West Palm Beach Police Department (@WestPalmPD) April 8, 2023

“The obviously could’ve had a much worse outcome at a busy shooting center in the middle of the day on a busy Saturday so we’re fortunate that no one was injured and our suspect with a gun was captured," Jachles said.

