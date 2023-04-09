Boynton Beach man, 20, arrested in incident at Walmart on 45th Street

A 20-year-old Boynton Beach man was arrested after shots were fired in the parking lot of the Walmart on 45th Street during a confrontation with West Palm Beach police officers Saturday afternoon, the agency's spokesman said.

Scene at Walmart on 24th Street in West Palm Beach.
On Sunday, the suspect was identified.

Jaquavius Dequan Robinson, of Boynton Beach, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County jail at 11:37 p.m. Saturday. Another suspect remains at large and police were asking for the public’s help in locating the other man involved, Mike Jachles told WPTV's Danielle Seat.

Robinson faces four felonies: two charges of aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a weapon and resisting officer with violence. He also was arrested on a past offense in July 21, 2021, of fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification.

During a Sunday first appearance, Robinson's total bond for Saturday's incident was set at $17,000 and his next appearance is 10:30 a.m. May 8 at Gun Club.

No one was struck or injured during the incident.

At 2:09 p.m., a shopper informed two officers on detail that it looked like a robbery was happening at the Walmart, west of Interstate 95.

Two men with face coverings fled, Jachles said.

One of the men drew a handgun on the officer but later dropped it. Police recovered the gun and the suspect was detained.

Shots were fired but whether it was an officer or the suspect has not been released.

