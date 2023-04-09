Man, 25, arrested in shooting death outside Harpers Pub after chase

A 25-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man near a tavern early Sunday in Port St. Lucie after a chase into Martin County, Port St. Lucie police said.

Elijah Inchauteguiz, of Port St. Lucie, was taken to jail in Fort Pierce and faces charges of murder and fleeing and eluding, the agency's spokesman, Sgt. John Dellacroce, wrote in an updated media release Sunday night.

This incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence, Dellacroce earlier wrote in a news release.

A man was found dead behind Harpers Pub on Port St. Lucie Boulevard, April 9, 2023, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

At 2:02 a.m., officers were called to Harpers Pub in the 1700 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard about a shooting.

Officers found an unidentified dead man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the roadway on Southeast Greendon Avenue behind Harpers Pub.

A motorcycle was observed fleeing the scene and was pursued into Martin County after refusing to stop for officers, police said. He was later identified as Inchauteguiz.

The rider was taken into custody on Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

"I'd like to say, 'Wow, I'm surprised,' but since we moved down to this area from up north, just watching the news, there's more and more crime, shootings," Jerry Whitcomb, who lives nearby, told WPTV's Briana Nespral. "I just think that there's not any place that's safe. It can happen anywhere."

