Man, 25, arrested in shooting death near Port St. Lucie bar after chase

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
A 25-year-old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39-year-old man near a tavern early Sunday in Port St. Lucie after a chase into Martin County, Port St. Lucie police said.

Elijah Inchauteguiz, of Port St. Lucie, was taken to jail in Fort Pierce and faces charges of murder and fleeing and eluding, the agency's spokesman, Sgt. John Dellacroce, wrote in an updated media release Sunday night.

This incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence, Dellacroce earlier wrote in a news release.

Location where man was found dead behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie.
At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to Harpers Pub in the 1700 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard about a shooting.

Officers found an unidentified dead man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the roadway on Southeast Greendon Avenue behind Harpers Pub.

A motorcycle was observed fleeing the scene and was pursued into Martin County after refusing to stop for officers, police said. He was later identified as Inchauteguiz.

The rider was taken into custody on Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and crime scene investigators responded.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

“I’d like to say ‘wow, I’m surprised’ but since we moved down to this area from up north, just watching the news, there’s more and more crime, shootings," Jerry Whitcomb, who lives nearby, told WPTV's Briana Nespral.

"I just think that there’s not any place that’s safe. It can happen anywhere.”

