Man found shot dead near tavern in Port St. Lucie; suspect in custody

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
A man was found shot dead near a tavern early Sunday in Port St. Lucie, and a suspect was subsequently taken into custody in Martin County after a chase, Port St. Lucie police said.

This incident was a targeted shooting and not a random act of violence, police said in a news release.

Location where man was found dead behind Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie.
At 2:02 a.m., officers responded to Harpers Pub in the 1700 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard about a shooting.

Officers found a dead man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the roadway on Southeast Greendon Avenue behind Harpers Pub.

A motorcycle was observed fleeing the scene and was pursued into Martin County after refusing to stop for officers, police said.

The driver was taken into custody on Southwest Citrus Boulevard.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives and crime scene investigators responded and the investigation is active.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

