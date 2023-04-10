1 killed, 1 injured in wreck involving motor scooter near Delray Beach

One person was killed and another person was injured Monday in a crash involving a motor scooter and another vehicle near Delray Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the crash occurred at about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jog Road and Oriole Boulevard in western Delray Beach.

Fire rescue said one person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and another person was taken to a local hospital.

The scene has been cleared.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office will conduct a crash investigation, fire rescue officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

