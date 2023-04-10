4 killed, 9 injured in shooting at downtown Louisville bank

Louisville metro Police stand outside of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky on Monday morning.

Officers responded to the scene at 8:38 a.m., three minutes after getting the report of an active shooter, according to Louisville Police Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Two officers were wounded during the response. One of them was identified as Officer Nick Wilt, who was shot in the head. He reportedly underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition. Gwinn-Villaroel stated that Wilt had just graduated from the police academy in March.

Those who died at the scene were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was friends with Elliot.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” Beshear said. “He’s one of the people I talk to most in the world.”

Among the nine who were wounded, three are reportedly in critical condition, three are considered non-critical and the three others were treated and released.

The suspect, 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was an employee at Old National Bank, according to police. Gwinn-Villaroel said the gunman was armed with a rifle and livestreamed the shooting.

“This should not continue to happen,” Gwinn-Villaroel said.

President Joe Biden issued a statement following the shooting, calling it another “senseless act of gun violence.”

Biden thanked the first responders and said he was praying for those killed and injured in the shooting.

He also called out Republicans for opposing most gun control proposals.

“A strong majority of Americans want lawmakers to act on commonsense gun safety reforms,” Biden stated. “Instead, from Florida to North Carolina to the U.S. House of Representatives, we’ve watched Republican officials double down on dangerous bills that make our schools, places of worship, and communities less safe.”

