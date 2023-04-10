Boil water advisory issued for Tradition area of Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
A precautionary 48-hour boil water notice has been issued for all residences and businesses in the Tradition neighborhood of Port St. Lucie.

The city of Port St. Lucie issued the advisory Monday morning after a 30-inch potable water main leak was reported in the area of Discovery Way and Community Boulevard. Traffic was diverted in the area due to flooding.

The leak was isolated via water main valves within an hour and water has been restored, according to a statement from the city.

However, about 9,900 customers are affected. Residents and businesses in the areas south of Crosstown Parkway, west of Interstate 95, north of C-23 Canal near Becker Road, east of Rangeline Road are under a precautionary 48-hour boil water notice.

The cause of the leak is still under investigation.

If customers experience a prolonged loss of water pressure or any other water-related issues, residents should call the Utility Systems department at 772-873-6400, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or send an email to utility@cityofpsl.com.

Residents also can start a live chat at utility.cityofpsl.com between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

