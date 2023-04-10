Dusty May committed to 'building something great' at FAU

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fresh off his new 10-year contract at Florida Atlantic University, head coach Dusty May spoke with WPTV about why he is staying in Boca Raton.

May just completed his fifth season at the school, taking the team to their first Final Four.

An FAU athletics official confirmed that May will be paid $1.25 million a year, which is more than $500,000 from what he is currently receiving.

RELATED: Boca Raton to hold celebration for FAU basketball team

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May watches his team practice ahead of the Owls' Final Four...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May watches his team practice ahead of the Owls' Final Four appearance, March 31, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

May told WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere that he and the athletic director agreed to the new deal weeks ago.

"[Athletic Director] Brian White and I spoke about it several weeks ago. That was the intention all along, get through the season, let's not get distracted with those details while we're trying to win," May said. "[I] never really entertained anything else. [I] was committed to being here with our guys, with our administration building something great, so we're ecstatic to be going forward here at FAU."

May said he hasn't stopped since getting back from Houston, staying busy with recruiting and practicing, and is already looking forward to next season.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Palm Tran plans to launch pilot service from Port St. Lucie to West Palm Beach
Boynton Beach man, 20, arrested after shots fired at Walmart on 45th Street
Sheriff’s office breaks up street racing clubs at intersection, arrests 7
West Palm Beach golf course gets facelift, set to reopen this month

Latest News

Lawmakers spar over pace, purpose at midway mark of legislative session
Police: Fatal shooting near Port St. Lucie bar involved rival biker gangs
Rescuer's call to 911: Woman 'fell through the bridge when it was open'
1 killed, 1 injured in wreck involving motor scooter near Delray Beach