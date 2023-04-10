Dusty May committed to 'building something great' at FAU

Fresh off his new 10-year contract at Florida Atlantic University, head coach Dusty May spoke with WPTV about why he is staying in Boca Raton.

May just completed his fifth season at the school, taking the team to their first Final Four.

An FAU athletics official confirmed that May will be paid $1.25 million a year, which is more than $500,000 from what he is currently receiving.

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May watches his team practice ahead of the Owls' Final Four appearance, March 31, 2023, at NRG Stadium in Houston.

May told WPTV anchor Jay Cashmere that he and the athletic director agreed to the new deal weeks ago.

"[Athletic Director] Brian White and I spoke about it several weeks ago. That was the intention all along, get through the season, let's not get distracted with those details while we're trying to win," May said. "[I] never really entertained anything else. [I] was committed to being here with our guys, with our administration building something great, so we're ecstatic to be going forward here at FAU."

May said he hasn't stopped since getting back from Houston, staying busy with recruiting and practicing, and is already looking forward to next season.

