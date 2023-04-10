Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery

A woman in St. Lucie County just became a big winner playing the Florida Lottery.

Officials announced Thursday that Denise Carter, 68, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.

Carter chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, according to the Florida Lottery.

Carter purchased her ticket from Carter's Grocery, located at 15901 Orange Ave. near Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.

However, the odds of winning $2 million are 1-in-5,758,778.

