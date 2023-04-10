Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
A woman in St. Lucie County just became a big winner playing the Florida Lottery.
Officials announced Thursday that Denise Carter, 68, of Fort Pierce, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game.
Carter chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, according to the Florida Lottery.
MORE: Port St. Lucie man claims $1 million prize playing scratch-off game
Carter purchased her ticket from Carter's Grocery, located at 15901 Orange Ave. near Fort Pierce. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.44.
However, the odds of winning $2 million are 1-in-5,758,778.
Scripps Only Content 2023