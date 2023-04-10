FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 10, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Keep the rain gear handy because we’re tracking showers on the radar this Monday morning that will continue into the early afternoon.

Clearing is expected throughout the afternoon, but gusty winds will be a remaining impact.

Winds expected out of the northeast at 25 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour. The strong winds are causing rough surf on Monday, so a High Surf Advisory is in effect with possible breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet in the surf zone. Also, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for boaters through Wednesday.

Forecast highs this Monday afternoon will top the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday will be drier on the radar, but cloudy.

Rain returns by late Tuesday night with showers and scattered storms continuing through the rest of the week.

Temperatures for highs will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s due to cloudy, showery, and windy conditions.

A Gulf low pressure system will bring much of this needed moisture and rain to the area Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.