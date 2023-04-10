5 dead, 6 injured in shooting at downtown Louisville bank

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Five people are dead and six others were taken to a hospital following an active shooter situation in Louisville, Kentucky.

Officers responded to a call about an “active aggressor” at a bank in downtown Louisville around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“They encountered active gunshots still being fired at inside the location at that time,” said Louisville Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

One of the victims is an officer, Humphrey said during a short media briefing.

The shooter was pronounced dead on the scene, but it’s unclear if they died from a self-inflicted wound or was killed by officers.

“There is no active danger known to the public at this time,” Humphrey said.

Police have urged the public to avoid the area as they investigate. The FBI said it is also on the scene to help local authorities investigate.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

