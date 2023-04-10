Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Texas authorities said a woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported seeing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from the vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

