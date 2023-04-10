Police: Fatal shooting near Port St. Lucie bar involved rival biker gangs

One man is dead and another is in police custody after what police said was a dispute between rival motorcycle gangs in Port St. Lucie this past weekend.

The shooting happened early Sunday behind Harpers Pub near Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim, identified as Keith Johnson Jr., 39, of Port St. Lucie, was likely a member of the Outlaw motorcycle club and was wearing a shirt affiliated with the group. Meanwhile, police said the accused shooter man, identified as Elijah Inchauteguiz, 25, of Port St. Lucie was in a rival gang, the Unwanted Nomads motorcycle club.

According to this arrest affidavit, Johnson came into Harpers Pub early Sunday morning. A witness, who is also a friend of the victims, told police around the same time three men, all believed to be in the Pagans motorcycle gang, walked in.

Harpers Pub in Port St. Lucie

The affidavit said Johnson had "a bad feeling" and believed the three men were stalking him.

Surveillance footage showed Johnson walking out of the building at 1:58 a.m. Seconds later, police said the video showed Inchauteguiz following him out.

A witness said minutes later as he was leaving the pub he heard three "pops," looked over and saw a man, later identified as Inchauteguiz, pointing a smoking gun at the victim, before taking off on his motorcycle.

Another caller to 911 reported hearing 10 gunshots.

Police said Johnson had been shot five times.

After a chase into Martin County, police arrested Inchauteguiz and said he had gunshot residue on his hands and was carrying a six-shot speed loader for a revolver handgun that was loaded with more than 350 rounds.

Patrons and workers at the bar told WPTV they had never seen violence at the bar before and were shocked.

Ted Donahue, who is friends with the owner of Harpers Pub, offers his thoughts on the deadly shooting near the bar.

"It was shocking to all of us that it actually took place. We all know this sort of thing does take place in our society today, but to have it take place here was shocking, yeah," Ted Donahue, a frequent patron of Harpers Pub, said. "I know the owner of the bar, and I feel for them because this really isn't a reflection on the bar itself. It's a situation that just took place here. It's kind of a tough one for everybody. These things do happen, and unfortunately, it happened here."

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office told WPTV that biker gang activity isn't something the agency sees in their jurisdiction often.

The arrest affidavit showed the Unwanted Nomads and the Pagans are documented biker gangs that exist in and around St. Lucie County.

Port St. Lucie police said they are aware of them, and have a special investigations division dedicated to tracking their activity.

"In this particular case, we don't know the specific motivations, but there were two different affiliates so we’re taking that into consideration," Mark Dimeo, acting assistant chief of police for Port. St Lucie, said.

Dimeo wanted the public to know that the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Inchauteguiz was taken to jail in Fort Pierce and faces charges of murder and fleeing and eluding.

According to the affidavit, there were others suspected to be Pagan gang members that followed Johnson outside the bar.

Police have not yet announced any other arrests but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

"Our detectives, our officers did a fantastic job out there and brought a very difficult and dangerous situation to an effective conclusion," Dimeo said. "Our detectives are still working and pouring through additional information, and if that leads to anything further, we will do anything we can to bring them to justice."

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2023