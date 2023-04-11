Art installation of original paintings to benefit Lighthouse ArtCenter

A curator is installing more than 50 of WPTV Anchor Ashleigh Walters paintings at Lighthouse ArtCenter for an exhibit on Thursday.

Walters has a solo art show at the gallery from April 13 through April 22. The opening for "exhibit A" is fom 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it is open to the public.

The show includes Walters' acrylic paintings and more than 20 of her sculptural jewelry pieces will be on display.

You may have seen Walters' paintings behind her while she anchored from home during the pandemic, or seen the piece she auctioned off to benefit the Bill Brooks' Food for Families Food Drive.

One of her paintings is being raffled off to pay for a new roof for the 3D Studio, renovations, and a new kiln at the studio. Tickets are $100 each.

A large portion of proceeds from any sales will benefit the Lighthouse ArtCenter's programs.

