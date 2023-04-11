Cavinder twins forgo final season of eligibility to 'start a new chapter'

Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate following a second-round college...
Miami's Haley Cavinder (14) and Hanna Cavinder (15) celebrate following a second-round college basketball game against Indiana in the women's NCAA Tournament Monday, March 20, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Haley and Hanna Cavinder have decided to "start a new chapter" in their lives. That chapter doesn't include the Miami Hurricanes.

The 22-year-old twins, who helped Miami to reach the Elite Eight in this year's women's NCAA tournament, announced Tuesday they've decided to forgo their extra season of eligibility to pursue life after basketball.

Haley Cavinder told ESPN that she anticipated returning for another season, but her sister wasn't so sure.

"I don't want to play basketball without Hanna," Haley said.

Hanna said she believes they're "always better together."

The 5-foot-6 identical twins spent their first three seasons at Fresno State before transferring to Miami for the 2022-23 season.

They've benefitted from recent changes allowing college athletes to profit off name, image and likeness deals. The TikTok stars have parlayed their social media following into sponsorship opportunities. They said they've got a new deal soon to be announced.

"We can be prime examples of showing other people when you're done with college what NIL can do with your lives," Haley said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery
Free, reduced-cost swim lessons offered in Palm Beach County
What will happen in Florida once permitless carry takes effect?
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Boynton Beach man, 20, arrested after shots fired at Walmart on 45th Street

Latest News

Murder suspect wanted in fatal shooting at 777 Liquors
Teen arrested after 2 killed outside Broward Co. convenience store
Florida Representatives Jason Shoaf, left, and Webster Barnaby chat during a break in a...
Fla. lawmaker apologizes for calling transgender people 'mutants' and 'demons'
Here's how much NFL Sunday Ticket will cost on YouTube TV