'Comes out of nowhere:' Street racing draws outrage

After seven people were arrested Friday during what's called a "street takeover" on the intersection of Jupiter Farms Road and Indiantown Road, a resident and racing enthusiast are angry about the illegal activity.

In Operation Hot Wheels, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued 45 citations, towed seven cars and arrested seven people ages 16-26, including four minors.

"It comes out of nowhere," said Jeffrey Powers, who lives near the intersection.

Powers said the sounds of reckless drivers are all too common.



"Right now when they're coming out 10 to 11 o'clock at night. It's not a good time for us folks trying to go to sleep. We got pets, animals, horses. It's real loud," Powers said

"It's a shame for the kids they probably don't mean any harm but what they're doing is illegal and it's not a good spot."

RELATED: Chaotic car gatherings turn violent for West Palm Beach family



Mick Martinez, a race car parts distributor, said the closing of Palm Beach International Raceway has left youth without a safe outlet.

"Any kid 16 or older could go and run their car and have fun and learn about all the safety that you need to run quarter-mile drag racing, and all that's gone now," Martinez said.

As a result, Martinez said it's detoured youth onto the streets, painting a bad image on his industry.

"They're harming innocent people. Some of the spectators have gotten hurt, they fall out of the car or they get hit by a car and that's not right," Martinez said.

PBSO said 18 spectators also were cited Friday.

Florida law, enacted in 2022, prohibits street racing.

In the past four years, 6,641 citations were issued for street racing/stunt driving – a first-degree misdemeanor – or for actively participating as a spectator – which is a non-criminal traffic infraction, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles reported in a news release in March.



Scripps Only Content 2023