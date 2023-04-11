Get Savvy in :60 - Understanding personal property coverage and what it protects

By Megan Hayes
Apr. 11, 2023
Do you have personal property coverage? It’s part of your homeowners coverage and is designed to protect the belongings inside your home during a covered event. One way to make sure you are covered in the event of a loss is to take a home inventory. Take photos and write down everything you own. That way, the insurance company can pay you, if a loss occurs. For more information, visit EdisonInsurance.com.

