Lawsuit: BurgerFi misled investors in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza purchase

In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, photo, a BurgerFi restaurant is shown in Aventura, Fla....
In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, photo, a BurgerFi restaurant is shown in Aventura, Fla. Companies such as the gourmet hamburger chain BurgerFi plan to nearly double in size from their existing 65 restaurants this year, as more consumers are upgrading from fast food. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The company that owns BurgerFi restaurants bought the chain of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in 2021.

Investors claim they were misled about profits from the acquisition. They're now suing for the money they claim they lost.

Noontime diners at the BurgerFi franchise in Palm Beach Gardens weren't sure if the suit against its parent company even matters to them.

"Will it change my eating habits? No," Matt Fajardo, who works near the restaurant, said Tuesday.

"No. I don't care about that," Schnydeen Bancal, who works at a medical clinic, added.

This suit, filed by a New York investor, alleges BurgerFi's parent company "overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies" and "misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony's acquisition."

"It's only dealing with the investors of the class-action lawsuit," attorney Kelly Hyman, who works with class-action lawsuits, said.

After BurgerFi bought Anthony's, the suit claims, BurgerFi sales fell — as did its stock price — by more than 10%.

Hyman said anyone with BurgerFi stock could become a plaintiff in the suit.

"The class members would receive notification, notice," Hyman said. "If you are a member of a class-action lawsuit, it's important to get notified as well."

A BurgerFi representative emailed the following statement to Contact 5:

"The company believes the claims relating to the recently filed class action lawsuit are without merit and intends to defend the matter vigorously."

Both companies are headquartered in Fort Lauderdale. BurgerFi had its corporate headquarters in North Palm Beach until its relocation last year.

Diners said as long as the food suits their taste and prices don't get too high, they'll continue to be customers.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery
Free, reduced-cost swim lessons offered in Palm Beach County
What will happen in Florida once permitless carry takes effect?
Sprint car driver Justin Owen of Harrison, Ohio, died from injuries he suffered when his car...
Sprint car driver Owen dies after crash at Indiana track
Boynton Beach man, 20, arrested after shots fired at Walmart on 45th Street

Latest News

Art installation of original paintings to benefit Lighthouse ArtCenter
Port St. Lucie police prepares for new chief next month
New learning kits help Palm Beach County children prepare for kindergarten
Kitten foster families needed at Palm Beach County animal shelter