Murder suspect wanted in fatal shooting at 777 Liquors

Deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a liquor store near Palm Springs last month.

Brandon Frazier is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and shooting within an occupied dwelling.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said detectives believe he killed another man at 777 Liquors in the 3600 block of Military Trail on March 21.

Anyone with information as to Frazier's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County for information leading to an arrest.

Scripps Only Content 2023