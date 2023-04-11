Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Lake Park

A 64-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in Lake Park, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

At 8:53 p.m. Friday, the woman was walking west in the eastbound lanes on Northlake Boulevard, PBSO said in a crash report. A 2019 Lexus IS300 traveling in the same lane swerved to avoid her, but the woman struck the hood, windshield and was projected over the car.

The driver, Heather Holstrom, 57, of Palm Beach Gardens, suffered minor injuries.

