Residents urged to conserve water as drought persists

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
A lack of adequate rain in Florida is prompting a recommendation to conserve water.

"Given the situation and not knowing when the wet season is going to start, we're asking all residents to conserve water," Mark Elsner of the South Florida Water Management District said.

Much of the drinking water in South Florida comes from the water table about 100 feet below the surface and is usually controlled by the canal system.

"One rain event isn't going to solve the situation," Elsner said. "We need multiple events to fill up the canal system and raise the groundwater."

Mark Elsner outlines how much rain is needed to help with the drought in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The city of West Palm Beach gets its water from a reservoir system above ground and is backed up by releases from Lake Okeechobee.

Since January, Elsner said the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County have only received about a quarter of normal rainfall.

"The system is holding its own in Palm Beach County,” Elsner said. "In Martin and St Lucie County, they’re not connected to Lake Okeechobee. As a result, they're dependent on rainfall, and that lack of rainfall has caused lower levels this time of year."

