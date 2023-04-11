Teen arrested after 2 killed outside Broward Co. convenience store

A teenager faces multiple charges after two people were gunned down and three others were injured outside of a convenience store in Broward County earlier this year.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Tuesday that Damian Wastene Charmant, 18, was arrested in the case. Charmant was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said the gunfire occurred just after 9 p.m. on Feb. 26 near a store located at 401 Northwest 27th Ave. in Pompano Beach. When deputies arrived, they found five people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooters fired more than 60 rounds during the attack, using both semi-automatic rifles and handguns.

The victims were taken to Broward Health North, but two of them, Dayvon Johnson, 35, and Delana James, 31, were pronounced dead at the hospital.

A pastor at Tuesday's news conference said that James was pregnant at the time she was killed. Johnson was a father of four, according to his mother.

The sheriff's office said the three other victims suffered injuries described as not life-threatening.

Tony said a combination of dedicated detective work and tips from the public led them to identify the 18-year-old suspect in the shootings.

Charmant is currently in custody on unrelated charges and now faces additional charges of two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm.

Detectives said they are still looking for others involved in the fatal shootings with Tony calling them a "menace to society."

No motive for the shootings has been released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or dial **TIPS (8477). Any Crime Stoppers tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

