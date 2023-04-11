What will happen in Florida once permitless carry takes effect?

Opponents of the so-called "Constitutional Carry" law believe that being able to carry a handgun with no permit, no training and no fingerprinting is a recipe for more gun violence.

"We are predicting that Florida will become a more insecure place and a vulnerable place with the approval of permitless carry," Samantha Barrios, the Florida state director of the Giffords Center for Violence Intervention.

Her organization was founded by Gabby Giffords, a former congresswoman and gun violence survivor.

Barrios said numbers prove her point.



A Johns Hopkins University study found states that loosened or eliminated the mandate for concealed carry permits saw a 13-15% higher violent crime rate.

Data collected from 2020 from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Florida is now 29th in per capita firearms deaths.

But eight of the top 10 states with the highest rates are ones that eliminated permitless carry laws.

"This is going to make people who are dangerous, and not supposed to carry guns, being able to carry guns in public spaces with no training, no license and no permits," Barrios said.

"I don't expect a lot of change," Alex Shkop, the owner of the Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach, said. "I think it's just going to make it simpler for people and cut out all the bureaucracy."

Alex Shkop does not believe there will be more crime in Florida when permitless carry becomes law.

Shkop does not expect a spike in crime or a rush to buy handguns, which some critics predict.

And even though the new law frees people from the obligation of taking a training course, Shkop said his business will still offer training. He also said he does not think the end of mandated training will cause crime to go up.

"If you're looking at a basic concealed class, it's a lot of classroom time, a lot of explanation and a lot of law," Shkop said.

The new laws do not change who is eligible to buy a gun, and bans on guns on campuses, in schools, airports, courthouses and polling places remain intact.

