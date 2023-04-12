FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 12, 2023

Gusty winds, heavy rain expected Wednesday
Get ready for gusty winds and heavy rain lasting throughout the afternoon hours on Wednesday. High temperatures will top the upper 70s.
By WFLX
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Get ready for gusty winds and heavy rain lasting throughout the afternoon hours on Wednesday. High temperatures will top the upper 70s.

Spotty showers are still possible Wednesday evening into the night as overnight lows stay in the low 70s.

A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures getting warmer, mid 80s by the end of the week.

Get ready for gusty winds and heavy rain lasting throughout the afternoon hours on Wednesday. High temperatures will top the upper 70s.

A few more rounds of showers and storms are expected for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures getting warmer, mid 80s by the end of the week.

Recent Stories from wptv.com

Then a break from the very wet pattern returns Saturday and Sunday, but there can still be some pop-up showers or storms later in the afternoon on both days.

Warmer weather is in the forecast this weekend with afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

More rain is in the forecast for early next week. Monday could be a wet and stormy day as a front moves through the area. Drier and sunny weather returns next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday
In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, photo, a BurgerFi restaurant is shown in Aventura, Fla....
Lawsuit: BurgerFi misled investors in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza purchase
Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery
What will happen in Florida once permitless carry takes effect?
Suspect accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in Boynton Beach

Latest News

Get ready for gusty winds and heavy rain lasting throughout the afternoon hours on Wednesday....
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 12, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 10, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 6, 2023