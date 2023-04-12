Hamlin, sweet dog who would be great with children, up for adoption

A two-year-old dog named Hamlin needs a good home. He's currently at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control waiting for his forever family.

The staff loves his gentle and sweet spirit. He enjoys playing, but he is lower energy and respectful of those around him.

Adopt Hamlin by clicking here.

"He is super sweet. He does really great with other dogs and even children. We would love a family for him," said public relations specialist Melanie Perazzo.

Hamlin has been staying at the shelter for almost two months. He is a staff favorite.

"He takes treats very gently. He even knows 'sit,' so we think he would do well in a family environment, maybe one with kids. He would definitely respect their case. And he's just a lovable sweetheart," Perazzo said.

The shelter is over capacity and is in urgent need of adoptive families.

Right now, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering adoptions at no cost, complete with spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchip, rabies tag. Every adoption comes with a bag of dog food and a veterinary visit to a participating veterinarian.

If you can't adopt, they are also in need of foster families.

