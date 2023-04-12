Man faces charges of double DUI manslaughter near Boca Raton

A 35-year-old Boca Raton man is facing two charges of driving under the influence manslaughter after two elderly New York residents died and a woman was critically injured when their vehicle was struck by his vehicle that ran a red light in February near Boca Raton, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Jamie Josue Gomez Escobedo also is facing a charge of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury. All three are felonies.

At 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrants Unit arrested him.

On Feb. 1, the intersection of U.S. Highway 441 and Kimberly Road was closed for about five hours after the crash about 10:30 a.m.

Deputies didn't identify the names except for Escobedo, who ran a red light in a 2016 Grand Cherokee Jeep traveling southbound in the outside lane of U.S. 441 approaching Kimberly, according to the crash report.

An 82-year-old man driving a 2021 Nissan Rogue was going westbound on Kimberly, attempting to go through the intersection with a green signal.

The Jeep collided with the Nissan. The front of the Jeep violently impacted the passenger's side of the Nissan, which went in a southwesterly direction while rolling over violently before coming to final rest upside down on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The Jeep went in a southwesterly direction, while rotating in a clockwise manner before coming to final rest within the southbound lanes of the intersection.

The Nissan's driver and a 79-year-old woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger from Boca Raton was extricated by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and was taken to Delray Medical Center.

