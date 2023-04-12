Several beaches in Palm Beach County closed due to poor water quality

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County has issued a health advisory for several beaches after recent sampling showed high bacterial levels in the water.

The advisory was issued Wednesday for Lake Worth-Kreusler, Ocean Inlet Park, Boynton Beach, Sandoway, Spanish River, and South Inlet Park.

Heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic are contributing factors, health officials said.

Generally poor ratings are associated with wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains, according to the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County.

Health officials said swimmers and beachgoers should rinse with fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

For more on beach water quality for Palm Beach County and throughout the state, click here.

