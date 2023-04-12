Windy conditions in South Florida fun for some, pain for others

Kurt Peterson and his son Seth stood on Lake Worth Beach enjoying the weather Tuesday.

"It's kind of fun to see it," Kurt Peterson said.

He's made his way to Florida to visit him via Minnesota, North Carolina and now the Sunshine State.

Seth said he wanted to bring his dad to the beach.



"Pretty awesome, it's cool. We weren't planning on spending a lot of time on the beach so it's neat to see the ocean like a fierce ocean," he said.

To say it's windy outside was an understatement. According to First Alert Meteorologist James Wieland, winds began picking up Monday. Gusts have been around 36-37 mph at Palm Beach International Airport and the pier at Lake Worth Beach. The wind isn't expected to die down until Thursday.

At Kilwins Chocolates, the day has slowed to a crawl. The owner, Wayne Pyers, blames the weather.



"Normally at this time of the day the line would be out the door and today it's just a few families coming in," he said.



Not everyone is feeling the pinch because of the weather conditions. A group of people at Benny's on the Beach in Lake Worth Beach were really enjoying themselves.



"It's a little windy but it's not hot. It's not cold, getting a nice breeze," one woman said.

And how about the waves? Nixon Frye couldn't resist the urge to surf.

"It's low tide, there's a lot of rocks out but yeah it looks fun," he said.

