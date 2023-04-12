WFLX personalities try not to break an egg dropped from 30 feet

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 36th annual Engineer It! competition will be held on Saturday at the Cox Science Center & Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

The mission is to design and build a shipping container that will prevent an uncooked egg from breaking when dropped from a height of 50 feet.

The stakes are $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

On Monday, WFLX personalities designed and dropped their own shipping containers. They were graded on their video about building their container, following the science center’s rules and if the egg broke or not.

Jennifer Correa

Jennifer got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

Ashley Glass

Ashley got a score of 50 (she did not have a video and did not follow the rules).

Hollani Davis

Hollani got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

T.A. Walker

T.A. got a score of 60 (his egg broke).

Meghan McRoberts

Meghan got a score of 95 (she broke the rules).

Steve Villanueva

Steve got a score of 50 (he didn’t make a video and did not follow the rules).

Mike Trim

Mike got a score of 100 (perfect in every category).

Jennifer, Hollani, and Mike tied, but at the end of the day, only one could be one winner. Jennifer won for having the container that weighed the least. Congrats Jen!

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A man scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket for his 18th birthday.
Man wins $1M jackpot after grandmother buys lottery ticket for 18th birthday
In this Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, photo, a BurgerFi restaurant is shown in Aventura, Fla....
Lawsuit: BurgerFi misled investors in Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza purchase
Fort Pierce woman wins $2 million playing Florida Lottery
What will happen in Florida once permitless carry takes effect?
Suspect accused of robbing pizza delivery driver in Boynton Beach

Latest News

PNC Bank robbed in downtown West Palm Beach
Downtown West Palm Beach's only movie theater, located at a multiplex in The Square, is the...
Downtown West Palm Beach movie theater slated to close
Alyssa Ave was snorkeling with some friends last weekend under the Blue Heron Bridge when she...
Sailfish spotted under Blue Heron Bridge
Miami Marlins' Luis Arraez plays during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, April 11,...
Luis Arraez hits for cycle in Marlins' 8-4 win over Phillies