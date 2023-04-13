DeSantis declares state of emergency amid record flooding

A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport,...
A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport, Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flood conditions continued through many areas. Over 25 inches of rain fell in South Florida since Monday causing widespread flooding.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Broward County, which endured record-breaking rainfall that caused extreme flooding.

The state of emergency allows for the support of Florida resources to assist with the severe flooding.

DeSantis designed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to collect damage assessments in Broward County.

The Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also providing assistance.

Broward County schools were closed Thursday and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed until at least Friday morning.

