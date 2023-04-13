'Flash flood emergency' issued for areas of Broward County

A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday night by the National Weather Service for Broward County after storms dumped as much as a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.

The alert was in effect until 11 p.m.

Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in and around Fort Lauderdale for much of the afternoon.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS warned. "Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Currently, there is no access to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A flash flood EMERGENCY is in effect for areas near Hollywood, Dania Beach, and Fort Lauderdale. This is a life threatening situation. https://t.co/gJWhKmGsnq — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said storms have set over the airport for about six hours.

The National Weather Service in Miami said between 10 and 12 inches of rain have already fallen with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible in some areas.

The NWS "life-threatening flash flooding" was possible in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department urged drivers to stay off the road.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is experiencing severe flooding in multiple areas of the city. Please stay off the roads and remain home unless absolutely necessary. — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) April 12, 2023

Brightline train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was currently suspended due to the flooding.

Schedule Alert: Train service between Miami and Ft. Lauderdale currently suspended. Please check website and social media for up to date information. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) April 13, 2023

Travel #alert (Update No. 4): #FLL remains closed to flights and roadway traffic until further notice. Our entrance and exit roads are still flooded and congested with vehicular traffic. Again, please do not try to enter or leave #FLL until the weather improves. #StaySafe — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) April 12, 2023

Some of the locations that will experience flash flooding include:

Fort Lauderdale

Hollywood

Davie

Plantation

Sunrise

Lauderhill

Dania Beach

Chula Vista

Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport

Ravenswood Estates,

Melrose Park,

Estates of Fort Lauderdale

Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Washington Park

Broadview Park

Franklin Park

Port Everglades

Oak Point

Chambers Estates

St. George

Scripps Only Content 2023