'Flash flood emergency' issued for areas of Broward County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday night by the National Weather Service for Broward County after storms dumped as much as a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.

The alert was in effect until 11 p.m.

Local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain in and around Fort Lauderdale for much of the afternoon.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation," the NWS warned. "Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

Currently, there is no access to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

WPTV First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle said storms have set over the airport for about six hours.

The National Weather Service in Miami said between 10 and 12 inches of rain have already fallen with an additional 2 to 4 inches possible in some areas.

The NWS "life-threatening flash flooding" was possible in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department urged drivers to stay off the road.

Brightline train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was currently suspended due to the flooding.

Some of the locations that will experience flash flooding include:

  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Hollywood
  • Davie
  • Plantation
  • Sunrise
  • Lauderhill
  • Dania Beach
  • Chula Vista
  • Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport
  • Ravenswood Estates,
  • Melrose Park,
  • Estates of Fort Lauderdale
  • Downtown Fort Lauderdale
  • Washington Park
  • Broadview Park
  • Franklin Park
  • Port Everglades
  • Oak Point
  • Chambers Estates
  • St. George

