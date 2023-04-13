Flooding rains inundate Broward Co., close Fort Lauderdale airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Heavy rains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for Broward County after storms dumped more than a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.

The emergency was later replaced with a flood warning until 8 a.m. Thursday.

"Even though the rain has ended, numerous roads remain closed," the NWS warned early Thursday. "Please heed any instructions from local officials, and please don't ignore any road closed signs."

Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in and around Fort Lauderdale for much of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

All public schools in Broward County are closed Thursday. All after-school activities, events and extracurricular activities were also canceled.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced substantial flooding and was expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said storms sat over the airport for about six hours.

Some areas of Broward County near the airport received an estimated 14 inches of rain on Wednesday.

The NWS said Wednesday night that "life-threatening flash flooding" was possible in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department urged drivers to stay off the road.

Brightline train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was currently suspended due to the flooding.

The NWS said some of the locations that may have experienced flash flooding included:

  • Fort Lauderdale
  • Hollywood
  • Davie
  • Plantation
  • Sunrise
  • Lauderhill
  • Dania Beach
  • Chula Vista
  • Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport
  • Ravenswood Estates
  • Melrose Park
  • Estates of Fort Lauderdale
  • Downtown Fort Lauderdale
  • Washington Park
  • Broadview Park
  • Franklin Park
  • Port Everglades
  • Oak Point
  • Chambers Estates
  • St. George

