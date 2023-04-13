Flooding rains inundate Broward County, close Fort Lauderdale airport

Heavy rains prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency for Broward County after storms dumped more than a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.

The emergency was later replaced with a flood warning, which eventually expired at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS said more than 25 inches of rain had fallen in Fort Lauderdale.

"Even though the rain has ended, numerous roads remain closed," the NWS warned early Thursday. "Please heed any instructions from local officials, and please don't ignore any road closed signs."

Thunderstorms produced heavy rain in and around Fort Lauderdale for much of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Flash Flood Emergency for the Fort Lauderdale area has been replaced with a Flood Warning that runs until 8 AM. Even though the rain has ended, numerous roads remain closed. Please heed any instructions from local officials, and please don't ignore any road closed signs. https://t.co/ObgVJmo4FZ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 13, 2023

All public schools in Broward County are closed Thursday. All after-school activities, events and extracurricular activities were also canceled.

Due to inclement weather, all Broward County Public Schools and District offices will be closed on Thursday, April 13, 2023. All afterschool activities, events, and extracurricular activities are also cancelled tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Pt5hYoNmrQ — Broward Schools (@browardschools) April 13, 2023

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport experienced substantial flooding and was expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday.

The airport's upper-level departures roadway reopened about 3 a.m. Thursday to allow drivers to pick up their family and friends who are still stuck at FLL. The lower-level arrivals road remains closed.

WPTV First Alert Weather chief meteorologist Steve Weagle said storms sat over the airport for about six hours.

The NWS said Wednesday night that "life-threatening flash flooding" was possible in low water crossings, small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department urged drivers to stay off the road.

The city of Fort Lauderdale is experiencing severe flooding in multiple areas of the city. Please stay off the roads and remain home unless absolutely necessary. — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) April 12, 2023

Brightline train service between Miami and Fort Lauderdale was suspended due to the flooding, but eventually resumed at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS said some of the locations that may have experienced flash flooding included:

Fort Lauderdale

Hollywood

Davie

Plantation

Sunrise

Lauderhill

Dania Beach

Chula Vista

Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport

Ravenswood Estates

Melrose Park

Estates of Fort Lauderdale

Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Washington Park

Broadview Park

Franklin Park

Port Everglades

Oak Point

Chambers Estates

St. George

