FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: April 13, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Thursday’s afternoon high temperatures will top the low to mid 80s with spotty storms developing first inland and tracking quickly toward the coast throughout the afternoon.

Localized heavy rainfall is possible that may lead to flooding in poor drainage areas.

Warmer by Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Pop-up storms are possible again later Friday afternoon.

The storm chance drops in time for the weekend, so Saturday will be sunnier, very warm, and humid with highs well into the upper 80s. Isolated late afternoon and evening showers or storms are possible.

Then more rain and storms for Monday as a cold front passes through the area.

Much drier and pleasant conditions return behind the front on Tuesday with a slight cooldown as temperatures get back to the low 80s for highs and upper 60s for morning lows.

