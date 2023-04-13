Free mobile cancer screening clinic debuts in Palm Beach County

Thursday morning WPTV’s T.A. Walker showed how a Palm Beach County nonprofit organization is leveling the playing field when it comes to cancer care for those who don’t have access to modern medicine.

Pap Corps is a 70-year-old nonprofit that’s raised more than $110 million for cancer research and is now bringing needed care right into the neighborhoods that have never had it before with its new Game Changer mobile unit.

"It's been five years in the making, to have an amazing vehicle that can go into underserved communities and provide cancer screenings for free," said Sally Berenzweigwho, Pap Corps CEO.

The Game Changer debuted Thursday morning at the Pap Corps presidents meeting held at the Boca West Country Club.

"It feels great to be able to change lives and be able to provide this free service to those who cannot otherwise afford medical care," said Daniela Flores-Quetant, senior research associate at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

WATCH: Free mobile cancer screening clinic debuts for Palm Beach County

The Pap Corps is known for being focused on research and not fieldwork. But the Game Changer allows them to do both.

"Sylvester's doctors use the data we gather from the Game Changer and they can do their research better," said Susan Dinter, the Pap Corps chair of board.

The Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center said your chances of surviving cancer actually change depending on where you live and your access to catching the disease early on.

"It feels great to be able to get into the communities that sometimes don't have access to care or being able to understand the different types of education that might be needed about why screening is important," said Dr. Valerie Bethel of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. "It feels really great to be able to get into these communities and to be able to knock down those barriers, especially for communities that don't always have those traditional hours working in nine to five they might not be able to access traditional care."

WATCH: Free mobile cancer screening unit to provide important research data

Many Palm Beach County residents in underserved communities put their healthcare last for a multitude of reasons.

"Transportation, childcare and working off hours are sometimes challenges for people in these communities," said Bethel.

"We're trying to change that mindset and making sure that folks understand that health care needs to be a priority. It doesn't have to cost a fortune, the services that we're able to provide utilizing these Game Changer units," said Bethel. "They're provided free of charge, regardless of insurers' ability to pay. Then when someone is screened, we work to try to make sure that they're linked to much-needed resources in their community, so that they continue to access care."

The Sylvester Comprehensive Center has has experience in fundraising to put Game Changers in the field. They have two other units that service Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

